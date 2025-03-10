New task force will tackle NC’s childcare crisis, Gov. Josh Stein says

By WRAL Digital Staff

North Carolina (WRAL) — Gov. Josh Stein on Monday announced a new child care and early childhood education task force dedicated to tackling North Carolina’s child care crisis.

The task force, co-chaired by Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt (D) and Sen. Jim Burgin (R), will bring together state leaders, families and child care workers to examine policies and solutions with a goal to expand affordable, quality child care.

Stein made the announced after touring Kate’s Korner, a child care center at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham.

In his visit, Stein highlighted the problems in North Carolina’s child care system, stating there are not enough open child care slots to meet the needs of the state. There is only one one child care slot for every five families in need of care, the governor said, and many expecting families jump on child care waitlists before their children are born to guarantee a slot.

The governor said the issue goes beyond accessibility to include affordability.

“Even if they find a slot for child care, they might not be able to afford it,” Stein said.

Stein said the average cost for infant care in North Carolina is $12,000 — more than tuition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Child care should cost only 7% of a family’s income, but 4 in 5 families have to pay more than that, the governor said.

Additionally, child care workers are majorly underpaid, with an average hourly wage of $10.73 paid to North Carolina’s child care workers.

“Because of the low pay we don’t have enough people becoming child care workers,” Stein said.

Stein on Monday announced plans to pay workers more, improve the quality of child care programs and raise child care subsidy rates in rural areas. He also vowed to add 1,000 new preK slots and more summer programming for children headed to kindergarten.

Hunt also spoke, saying many families are going into debt paying for child care, often paying more for preschool than they pay for rent.

She added the cycle is harming North Carolina’s economy and families, with 32% of parents with young children and putting their careers or education on hold.

“Parents should not be pushed out of the workforce because they can’t afford to work,” Stein said. “When we invest in child care, our entire society benefits. Parents can keep working and keep building their careers.”

The task force comes after the governor signed an executive order. Stein expects the task force will complete an early report by June and a longer report by the end of the year.

“There’s a lot of work, but we’re ready for it,” Hunt said.

