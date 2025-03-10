Second arrest made in Webster Parish puppy mill case

By Web staff

DOYLINE, Louisiana (KTBS) — A second arrest has been made and another Doyline resident is looking at 72 counts of cruelty to animals in connection with an alleged unlicensed puppy mill operation where animals were found crated and penned in deplorable conditions.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said Alan D. Crowley, 68, now joins his wife, Kimberly Crowley, 58, in parish custody after deputies arrested him just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Alan Crowley is housed at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. No bond has been set.

Volunteers from LaMa Animal Rescue, assisted by many other area animal rescue groups, along with nearly a dozen Webster Parish deputies and animal control, began removing and documenting the dogs early Friday morning. All the animals will be taken to a veterinarian for inspection and preparation for potential adoption.

“What we saw today was horrific. But we also saw our friends come together to help. A special thanks to the deputies and their helpers- we could not have done it without these hardworking men. Another shoutout to our Shreveport/Bossier friends for coming out: Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Hand in Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control, Lory Kowaleski, Susan Fant Votaw. (And others I’m sure – sorry if I missed you!),” LaMa Animal Rescue director Michelle Lewis posted today. “Thank you to all LaMa board members, volunteers, and friends of LaMa.” According to LaMa, 101 animals were rescued from the property Friday morning.

“This makes the third case that we have worked on since 2019 in Doyline. We have built a shelter in Sarepta that holds 40 dogs, and we were not open, but as you can see, we’re going to have to open early,” said LaMa Animal Rescue President Michelle Lewis.

Taking in this many animals can be a huge challenge. LaMa is hoping to get help with fosters as well as financially with vet costs.

“Challenges will be placement and foster homes. Financially, we’re probably looking, and you can bet $500 per dog. So that’s how much it’s probably going to cost to do this,” said Lewis.

Donations to assist in its efforts can be made by contacting the group’s web page or by email at LaMaAnimalRescue@gmail.com

Webster deputies had begun an investigation after nearly two dozen dogs were dumped on Dement Road on Sunday. Evidence reportedly led to the Crowley residence in the 300 block of Stable Drive in Doyline.

There, deputies found approximately 60 dogs of various breeds, ages and sizes living in squalor in pens and crates inside the residence and in a large barn/kennel on the property. Many were without food or water, and being held in an environment filled with feces and urine.

While inspecting other areas of the property, deputies reportedly also found the bodies of dead animals including dogs, a horse and goats.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. It is disgusting,” said WPSO Major Robert Hayden, who headed the investigation that led to the arrests.

