Teen sentenced for shooting teen who egged his house

By Karl Winter

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A 19-year-old Pittsfield man was sentenced to three years of prison time and eight years of extended supervision for shooting and injuring a 16-year-old last May.

Jackson Rego was convicted of 2nd degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon) and endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, both felonies, in January. He pleaded no contest to both charges.

The criminal complaint in the case showed Rego, 18 at the time, was sitting in his parked car in his driveway on May 1, 2024 when he heard a noise.

The complaint went on to state when he got out of his car, he said he saw someone driving away and noticed eggs on his driveway.

He then told investigators he saw the vehicle coming back.

The criminal complaint states Rego then grabbed an AR-style gun and fired a shot in the direction of the vehicle, but he aimed the gun “towards the ground.”

Rego said he didn’t realize anyone was shot.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot in the abdomen area and survived. Another teen was also in the car at the time.

Judge Beau Liegeois handed down the 11-year sentence at the Brown County courthouse Friday — seven years for the reckless injury charge (two in prison), and four years for the endangering safety charge (one in prison), to be served consecutively.

The defense, in the form of attorney Quinn Jolly, requested a withheld sentence, with one year of jail and “extensive probation.” The prosecution, represented by assistant district attorney J. Foss Davis, asked for 11 years total — five in prison and six of extended supervision. The judge opted for the prosecution’s recommendation but with less prison time.

Rego’s parents spoke at the sentencing hearing, appealing to their son’s mental health struggles and rehabilitation efforts. They also addressed, saying Rego overreacted greatly, but did not plan the events.

“Jack did not go looking for trouble the night this happened,” the defendant’s mother, Rebecca Rego, said. “The trouble came looking for Jack, with repeated drive-bys, insults, and the egg-throwing. These boys had no business even being on our dead-end street, except to taunt my son.”

Assistant district attorney Davis spoke about the seriousness of the crimes in his statement.

“There are a lot of [young men] that have relationships with peers that are less than stable, but there aren’t a lot of people in this community who shoot high powered rifles into occupied vehicles,” he said.

One of the two victims, whose name was withheld because he is underage, also addressed the court, saying he did not believe Rego was sorry for his actions.

Rego himself addressed the court as well, apologizing to the victims.

