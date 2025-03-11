Asheboro woman finds man sleeping in backseat of car

By JD Franklin III

Asheboro, North Carolina (WXII) — A woman found a man sleeping in her car on the way to work, according to officials with the Asheboro Police Department.

A woman said she was driving to work one morning and noticed a smell that she called strange. Near South Church Street and Foust Street, she looked in the backseat and saw a stranger sleeping.

Officials said the woman quickly stopped, got out of the car, and distanced herself from her car while she called 911. The man woke up and ran away.

Officials said the man was not hurt in the incident.

Asheboro PD is urging the public to remember to lock doors at all times. Officials said suspects are out late looking for unlocked vehicles to break into or sleep in.

