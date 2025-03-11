Boise Parks and Rec relocate koi fish for cleanup

Skip to Content
By Barclay Idsal

    BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — To celebrate the Boise Depot’s 100th anniversary this spring, Boise Parks and Rec is on a mission to clean up the Platt Gardens ponds. Part of that undertaking requires the removal and relocation of the koi fish that reside in these ponds. As it turns out, how they accomplish this task is something to behold!

Through a process called “electrofishing,” a professional issues a localized charge in the water that stuns but does not harm the koi fish, allowing others to net the koi easily. Once in containers, the fish are transported and dropped off in a nearby pond via long tubes.

The Boise Depot Centennial Celebration will take place from April 13 to 16. Festivities will include a family day, free tours of the Depot, nighttime art projections, and finally, the 100th birthday celebration itself on April 16th, which will feature a ‘Roaring 1920s’ themed party with music provided by Boise State Jazz.

