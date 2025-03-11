‘Nobody deserves that’: Family of man killed on I-64 pleading for answers

By Jaime Mayes

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville family is grieving and searching for answers after 46-year-old Anthony Welch was found dead on I-64 East between the Cannons Lane and Breckenridge Lane overpass on March 1st.

Police say Welch was hit and killed around 11:30 p.m. that night.

“It was terrible, absolutely terrible, just thinking about him out there alone, by himself, laying there. It’s heartbreaking,” said Patience Palmer, Welch’s wife.

Palmer said Welch had been out with friends at Fourth Street Live! earlier that evening. She says an altercation occurred downtown and another in the car. Welch was then left on the side of the road. Not long after, police say he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

“I’m angry. I’m very angry. He didn’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that,” Palmer said. “He did not deserve to die that way.”

Welch’s death has left his family devastated. His son expressed fears about how he will manage without his father’s support.

“It’s terrifying. The apartment that I’m sitting in right now, this was our apartment, and without him being here to provide, I’m worried that I’m going to lose this apartment now,” said Cameron Welch. Welch’s children described him as hardworking and loving, emphasizing the sudden loss of such an important figure in their lives.

“If it was natural causes, I would be more OK with it, but the fact that it could have been prevented is really hard to process,” said Olivia Welch, victim’s daughter.

The family is now pleading for anyone with information about what happened that night — either downtown or on the interstate — to come forward.

“We want to know why there was an altercation, what caused it? We want to know why he was left on the interstate. We want to know who hit him with a car, and there are people out there that know. There’s people that know what happened,” Palmer said.

St. Matthews police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.