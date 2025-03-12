Diver locates remains of missing Oregon 2-year-old Dane Paulsen

By Daniel Macht

SILETZ, Oregon (KCRA) — A Stockton-based diver who volunteers to search for drowning victims to bring their families closure has located the remains of an Oregon 2-year-old who went missing earlier this month.

Dane Paulsen was last seen playing in the front yard of his home north of Siletz on March 1. The area is near the Siletz River and Highway 229.

Hundreds of search and rescue crews involving Oregon law enforcement, federal officials and volunteers have been looking for the toddler ever since. The search effort had concentrated on the Siletz River.

Diver Juan Heredia said on his Facebook page Tuesday that he located the body of “baby Dane” after two hours of “diving the river.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that Dane’s body had been located around 11:13 a.m. in the Siletz River, about three miles downstream from his family’s property.

The sheriff’s office said Heredia was escorted to the river by a local guide and searched areas downstream from where the sheriff’s office had “thoroughly combed.”

“Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow,” Sheriff Adam Shanks said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances.”

The sheriff’s office has said that there was no evidence of criminal activity in the case.

