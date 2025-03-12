New sports bar giving away $100K – if you can get a perfect March Madness bracket

By Howard Monroe

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A new sports bar in Philadelphia is offering a $100,000 prize to anyone who can master March Madness and pick the winner of each of the 67 games in the NCAA basketball tournament.

Lion Sports Bar is opening March 13 on Arch Street between 10th and 11th streets just in time for March Madness. Co-owner Mark Prinzinger shared with us that there’s a special prize.

You also have to visit between opening day through next Thursday, March 20 and follow the bar on Instagram to enter.

Check out the video above for a look at some of the specialty cocktails and food items available at the new bar. There are 35 TV screens available for you to catch sports games and the bar plans to open at 7 a.m. to air international soccer games, Prinzinger said.

Former NFC champion and Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas was there when we visited bright and early.

“Just basking in the glory of an Eagles championship victory,” Thomas said.

Thomas wants you to know he will be DJing the opening on Thursday. Go Birds.

What are the odds of having a perfect bracket?

You are more likely to get killed by a comet or meteorite than have a perfect bracket, more likely to be struck by lightning, live to 100, get audited by the IRS. We could go on.

There are lots of things more likely than getting every matchup in March Madness correct — because the odds are a staggering 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

There are 18 digits after that 9. To put that in perspective, the U.S. spent $6.75 trillion in fiscal year 2024, from the massive military to helping Americans rebuild from disasters to paying everyone who works for the government.

But 1 in 6.75 trillion is still nowhere close to the odds of getting every basketball matchup right. You’d have to multiply that amount of dollars by 1.3 million!

