Video shows detention deputy make arm gesture after someone says ‘White power’

By Tyler Cunnington

Click here for updates on this story

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a video shared with KRDO13 Investigates that shows a Detention Deputy doing a raised arm salute– which could be interpreted as a Nazi salute– after another person in the video says “White power.”

The man in the video, identified and confirmed by PCSO as Bradley John Paine, has been employed with them for 9 years.

The clip was originally posted to the popular social media app Snapchat before it was recorded manually off another phone and sent to KRDO13 under the request of anonymity.

In it, there are three total people featured, two men and one woman, with another person recording the video; all are sitting at a table in what appears to be a kitchen.

First, one man appears on screen as he is being asked the question by the person recording, “What do you have to say for yourself?” He replies, “White power.” KRDO13 Investigates is still working to identify and get in touch with the man to ask for more context on the clip.

The camera then pans over to Bradley Paine, who then does a raised arm salute, similar to what some would consider a Nazi salute. He then says several words that cannot be deciphered as the person recording talks over him.

The person recording lastly turns then to the woman sitting at the table, saying her name as if to ask if she had anything to say or do for the video. She did not say a word but instead raised a canned drink in the air and took a sip from it.

KRDO13 Investigates attempted to contact Paine through two phone numbers, as well as a phone number for someone believed to live with him, but we were met with no responses. We also reached out by text message to a number for Paine but haven’t yet received a response as of this publication. A knock at the door of an address listed under Paine’s name also went unanswered.

A raised arm salute, or in certain contexts, a Nazi salute, has come into the public spotlight recently after famed billionaire and cabinet member of President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, did what many argued was a Nazi salute gesture at the Inauguration for the 47th President.

The PCSO issued this statement about the situation this afternoon:

This matter was just brought to our attention, so we are in the process of doing an internal investigation.

Preliminarily, this appears to have occurred while this deputy was off-duty and at a private residence.

As an agency with high standards of conduct, we certainly do not condone this type of behavior. Our internal investigation will include looking into whether this was a violation of policy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.