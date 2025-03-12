Zero-turn lawn mower sparks 20-acre brush fire, officials say

By Tyler Watkins

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — Fire crews were able to contain a brush fire that burned approximately 20 acres on Willowleaf Boulevard near Punta Gorda.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety, smoke could be seen near Tuckers Grade and I-75 on Tuesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte County Public Safety said the Florida Forest Service – Myakka River District helped along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit’s “Bambi Bucket.” CCSO’s helicopter made over 50 water drops to help put out the fire.

According to Charlotte County Public Safety’s Facebook post, a zero-turn lawn mower sparked the fire.

Officials said no homes or structures were damaged.

