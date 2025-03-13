$20K reward offered for info on man seen decapitating sea lion in California

By Ricardo Tovar

BODEGA BAY, California (KSBW) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who was allegedly seen decapiting a California sea lion.

The sea lion was found dead at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay on Dec. 25, 2024. A park staffer identified that someone had decapitated the sea lion.

The person of interest was described by an eyewitness as a tan-complexioned male, approximately 30–40 years old, dressed in all black and riding a black fat-tire e-bike.

The man was seen using a black 8-inch knife to remove the sea lion’s head before placing it in a plastic bag and riding away.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prevents the harassment, hunting, capturing, or killing of sea lions and other marine mammals.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOAA’s 24/7 hotline at 800-853-1964.

