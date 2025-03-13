Hawk’s nest halts hospital construction, delays new helipad in North Texas

By Erin Jones

Texas (KTVT) — A hawk’s nest has temporarily shut down a construction site at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

When contractors climbed to the roof of Hamon Tower for a site survey late last month, they were met with red-tailed hawks trying to attack them.

“The hawks were buzzing around them pretty closely and so they moved away,” said Chris York, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “They were making sure the contractors knew they were in unwelcome territory.”

York said they discovered a nest with two eggs.

“We immediately contacted Texas Parks & Wildlife and they walked us through the do’s and don’ts,” he said. “They’re actually federally protected.”

The hospital has delayed construction on a new helipad until the eggs hatch. A livestream has been set up so the public can be on “hawk watch.”

“It’s been surprising how much excitement there is,” York said. “I thought there would be some people who really enjoy this, appreciate it, folks that love nature, that sort of thing, but we’ve had an overwhelming response of people replying.”

Red-tailed hawks are common in North Texas. There have been regular sightings at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano.

“It’s just absolutely stunning and beautiful to see them in nature and in their natural habitat,” said resident Fahad Dao.

Just a few years ago, construction crews were taking down light poles at Carpenter Park in Plano when they discovered a nest.

“It’s really unique, definitely being this close to the city,” said resident Heather Mordue.

“Baby hawks are called eyas,” York said. “The eyas are supposed to leave the nest sometime by the end of April, it sounds like.”

York said while they wait, they’re having some fun. He plans to host a naming contest for the babies soon.

Meanwhile, in Irving, about 12 miles west of the hospital, another red-tailed hawk is nesting on a Texas Department of Transportation camera. These hawks nest every year on the SH 114-Rochelle camera.

