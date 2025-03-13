Man turns himself in after reckless driving incident caught on camera

By Kelly Doty

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man accused of recklessly driving a PT Cruiser along a busy Hendersonville road has turned himself in to authorities.

Hendersonville police identified the driver as Shane Mayfield and said he was released on a $10,000 bond.

Video footage of the incident shows a PT Cruiser driving erratically along Howard Gap Road and Old Holbert Road, speeding back and forth and repeatedly attempting to spin out. At one point, the PT Cruiser backs into another vehicle on the roadway. At another point, the car drives off the road and speeds through the Ingles parking lot.

Henderson County deputies located the vehicle in a shopping center and later towed it.

Police said Mayfield is charged with the following:

Misdemeanor injury to personal property Misdemeanor aggressive driving Misdemeanor driving while license revoked — not impaired offense Misdemeanor driving without liability insurance Misdemeanor driving of a motor vehicle with no registration Infraction of driving wrong way on one-way DOT road Infraction of failure to maintain lane control

