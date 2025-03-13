Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man turns himself in after reckless driving incident caught on camera

<i>Henderson County Detention Center/WLOS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Hendersonville police identified the driver as Shane Mayfield and said he was released on a $10
Arif, Merieme
Henderson County Detention Center/WLOS via CNN Newsource
Hendersonville police identified the driver as Shane Mayfield and said he was released on a $10
By
Published 8:34 AM

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

    HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man accused of recklessly driving a PT Cruiser along a busy Hendersonville road has turned himself in to authorities.

Hendersonville police identified the driver as Shane Mayfield and said he was released on a $10,000 bond.

Video footage of the incident shows a PT Cruiser driving erratically along Howard Gap Road and Old Holbert Road, speeding back and forth and repeatedly attempting to spin out. At one point, the PT Cruiser backs into another vehicle on the roadway. At another point, the car drives off the road and speeds through the Ingles parking lot.

Henderson County deputies located the vehicle in a shopping center and later towed it.

Police said Mayfield is charged with the following:

Misdemeanor injury to personal property Misdemeanor aggressive driving Misdemeanor driving while license revoked — not impaired offense Misdemeanor driving without liability insurance Misdemeanor driving of a motor vehicle with no registration Infraction of driving wrong way on one-way DOT road Infraction of failure to maintain lane control

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content