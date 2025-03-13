South Carolina mother accused of killing infant after delivering him in apartment, chief says

By Stephanie Moore

EASLEY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An Easley, South Carolina, mother is accused of having a baby in an apartment and then killing the infant after the delivery.

Police said first responders were called Friday night to come to a home on Nations Way in Easley for a woman in medical distress.

They said they found out when they arrived that the woman had recently given birth and her child was found dead with serious injuries.

An arrest warrant said An T Ngo delivered a baby boy in the home on Friday. It said during delivery, and after, she repeatedly stabbed the newborn with a metal letter opener until he died.

“Ms. Ngo did have the baby in the apartment,” Easley Police Chief Brandon Liner said during a news conference on Tuesday. “It is very apparent that Ms. Ngo is the one that tragically murdered this child.”

Ngo is charged with homicide by child abuse.

“I will be honest with you: I’ve been doing this two and a half decades, and I’ve never seen anything this gruesome,” Liner said. “I’ve never seen anything this bad.”

The arrest warrant said Ngo cut the umbilical cord, placed the child in a trash bag, and put it in another room.

Ngo showed an extreme indifference to human life by conducting this act of violence and then not seeking medical attention for the newborn, the arrest warrant said.

Easley police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Ngo appeared before a judge for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Easley Municipal Court. She was given no bond. The judge said that because of her charge’s seriousness, a circuit court would need to set that.

