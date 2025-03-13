Woman accused of shooting neighbor’s dog with pellet gun

By Tammy Mutasa

Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for animal cruelty on Wednesday, New Bedford Police said. Police say they received a report of a dog that was possibly shot with a pellet gun on March 1.

Officials said Lynette Ayala was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after an investigation.

Captured on surveillance video

Surveillance video captured the sound of two bangs, and then one-year-old Zuri, a French Mastiff, is seen limping away in pain, police said.

“Upset, not happy,” said Zuri’s owner Yolanda Todman. “I’m still not over it. I’m not over it, it’s probably going to be a long time for me to get over it.”

The 32-year-old is supposed to be a neighbor living across the family’s home.

Police haven’t said if Zuri was targeted or if Ayala was randomly shooting pellets, but thanks to quick work by animal control officers and detectives, police say they tracked down Ayala.

“The sweetest dog”

“Why would someone want to hurt her, I mean look at her, she’s like the sweetest dog,” said Todman.

While Zuri is on the mend, the family hopes there will be consequences for harming the innocent animal.

“Don’t hurt animals,” said Todman. “Think before you do things, definitely think before you do things because everything in the dark comes to light.”

The community has started an online fundraiser to help Zuri with vet bills.

“Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and we will not tolerate it in our community,” said Chief Paul Oliveira. “Thanks to the swift work of our animal control officers and detectives, we were able to take action in this case. We remain committed to seeking justice for innocent animals and ensuring the safety of all residents.”

If anyone has additional information, please call New Bedford Police.

