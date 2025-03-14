Local man arrested in connection with fake political texts

By KATC News Staff

LAFAYETTE PARISH, Louisiana (KATC) — A felony arrest has been made as a result of a cyber investigation led by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

Chun Ping “Eddie” Lau, 47, was taken into custody in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

Lau was booked with violating Louisiana RS 18:1463 C(1)—Political material; ethics; prohibitions following an investigation into a February complaint involving misinformation distributed during the recent election for Senate District 23.

Investigators found evidence of Lau’s alleged involvement in the release of false information regarding a political candidate leading up to the February 15th election.

Based on the information uncovered by detectives throughout the investigation, search warrants were granted for both Lau’s residence and business address.

An arrest warrant for Lau was also issued by a 15th Judicial District Judge. During the execution of the search warrants, various electronic devices were seized by detectives for processing and further evidence gathering.

Lau was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the aforementioned charge.

This case remains under investigation as forensic examination continues both digitally, and on the devices seized by law enforcement.

A preset bond of $2,500 was set for Lau’s release. Deputies say no further information is available at this time.

