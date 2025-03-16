University of Colorado Colorado Springs under investigation over alleged diversity, equity, and inclusion practices

By Christa Swanson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is one of over 50 institutions facing federal investigations in the Trump Administration’s efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The Department of Education is looking into whether the school is engaging in what it calls “race exclusionary practices” in its graduate programs. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said students must be judged according to merit and accomplishment, not pre-judged by the color of their skin.

UCCS said the complaint is focused on one of many platforms it uses for recruiting. The university asserted, “UCCS does not discriminate in its recruitment or hiring practices.”

On Friday, an appeals court lifted a block on President Trump’s executive order to end government diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Universities across the country have made changes in recent months in an effort to comply with the order. In February, hundreds of CSU students protested after the university announced plans to follow White House DEI directives.

