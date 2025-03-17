SUV hits pregnant horse, fire company delivers foal on scene

By Rachael Lardani

MYERSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — An SUV struck a pregnant horse on Route 422 in Lebanon County on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

In a recent report, police said a Subaru Forester driver was traveling on West Lincoln Avenue/Route 422 in Myerstown Borough when a horse ran across the road.

Police said the driver did not have enough time to avoid colliding with the horse and struck it around 4 a.m., just west of Route 501.

Arriving crews realized the horse was pregnant.

According to state police, the Keystone Fire Company delivered the foal at the crash scene. The foal was then handed over to the property owner, the release said.

State troopers said the mother horse did not survive the crash.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

