TikTok trend encourages risky airport behavior among travelers

By Danielle Saitta

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — A new TikTok trend, called “Airport Theory,” is influencing thrill-seeking travelers to skip the recommended two-hour arrival time at airports.

Instead, some are attempting to arrive just 15 to 20 minutes before their flights, particularly during the busy spring break season at Norfolk International Airport.

Chris Jones, spokesperson for Norfolk International Airport, warns this approach could lead to missed flights.

Jones explained that most airports, including Norfolk, close their gates 15 minutes before departure. This means that even if travelers make it past security, they may find the door to their flight closed. Parking is another concern, especially during peak travel times.

Last spring break, the airport was nearly at full parking capacity, reaching 90 percent. “If you’re planning to arrive close to your flight time, parking may become an issue,” Jones cautioned.

Local TikTok users, including travelers Jayden, McKenna, and Paige, voiced their disagreement with the trend.

“You’re risking a lot,” McKenna stated, noting that the anxiety of potentially missing a flight outweighed the thrill of cutting it close.

When asked if the full two hours are necessary, Jones recommended arriving at least 60 minutes before departure, even if you’re not checking a bag.

“During critical times of day, especially in the morning, it’s essential to give yourself extra time,” he advised.

As spring break approaches, travelers are urged to prioritize their plans over social media trends for a smoother experience at the airport.

