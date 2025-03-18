Discovery Green Nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best City Park Award, Public Voting Now Open

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Discovery Green, Houston’s premier 12-acre urban park, has been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award in the Best City Park category. This nomination highlights the park’s role as a vibrant, community-driven space offering year-round events, public art, and lush green landscapes for both Houstonians and visitors.

Why Discovery Green Deserves Your Vote Since its grand opening in 2008, Discovery Green has welcomed over 20 million visitors, transforming downtown Houston into a hub of activity. The park hosts hundreds of events annually, including live concerts, outdoor movie nights, fitness classes, art exhibitions, and family-friendly festivals.

Competing Against the Nation’s Best Discovery Green is one of 20 parks nominated for the award, competing against renowned locations like New York’s Central Park, Austin’s Zilker Metropolitan Park, and Dallas’s Klyde Warren Park. Other contenders include:

• Ala Moana Regional Park (Honolulu, HI) • Bonnet Springs Park (Lakeland, FL) • Bruce Park (Greenwich, CT) • Centennial Park (Nashville, TN) • City Park (Denver, CO) • Dorothea Dix Park (Raleigh, NC) • Falls Park on the Reedy (Greenville, SC) • Forest Park (St. Louis, MO) • Gathering Place (Tulsa, OK) • Gloria Molina Grand Park (Los Angeles, CA) • Golden Gate Park (San Francisco, CA) • Lake Eola Park (Orlando, FL) • Loring Park (Minneapolis, MN) • Railroad Park (Birmingham, AL) • Rose Kennedy Greenway (Boston, MA) • Wildwood Preserve Metropark (Toledo, OH)

How You Can Help Public voting is open now through Monday, April 7 at 11 a.m. CT. Supporters can cast their votes once per day at 10Best.com.

