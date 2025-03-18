Grandfather grazed by bullet while inside home after bullets ring out

By Gail Levy, Kevin Boulandier, Faith Graham

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — An elderly man is recovering at a hospital after a bullet struck him while he was inside his Florida City home.

The shots rang out in the neighborhood off of Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Court just after midnight on Monday morning.

One of those bullets went through shutters, against a wall, through a door and struck 90-year-old Rafael Cotto in the shoulder.

The victim’s grandson, Anthony De La Rosa said the gunfire caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t know it was gunshots until my grandpa started screaming,” he said.

De La Rosa was inside the family home when bullets started flying outside in the neighborhood.

“Gunshots hit here, hit that house over there, that house, and that house and I think that corner one over there,” he said.

He said his grandfather was playing a crossword puzzle in his downstairs bedroom when one of the bullets ricocheted around the room and struck him.

“It grazed him right in the arm and there was an impact right here on his shoulder,” said De La Rosa.

The whole commotion was horrifying for the whole family.

“Everybody come rushing in, they were moving us. It was a scary moment you know? You don’t see that many cops in your house so it was scary for everybody,” said De La Rosa.

First responders rushed Cotto to Jackson South Medical Center as his family prayed for the best.

“It was scary, you know? He’s 90 years old, he’s fragile,” said De La Rosa.

As the victim was rushed to the hospital, Florida City Police canvassed the area and laid down dozens of evidence markers.

With a bullet stuck in his shoulder, Cotto’s family hopes doctors can save his arm.

“He’s losing feeling in his right arm, it hit a nerve.”

His grandson hopes that once Cotto recovers, he will be able to continue to do the things he loves.

“He loves to cook, loves his crossword puzzles, all of those coloring books and all of that. He loves those.”

The family said Cotto is conscious and alert. He will be in the hospital for a few more days.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

