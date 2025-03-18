Maryland expands resources for federal workers with new partnership amid workforce cuts

By JT Moodee Lockman

Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore expanded resources for federal workers impacted by workforce cuts through a new partnership with Work for America, he announced Monday.

The federal workforce cuts continue as the Trump administration works to lower federal spending and make the government more efficient with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force led by Elon Musk.

The task force aims to reduce government waste and fraud by directing government agencies to implement layoffs or buyouts and federal funding cuts. The cost-cutting efforts prompted a spike in layoffs in February.

Resources for federal workers in Maryland Through the state’s partnership with Work for America, experienced federal workers and public servants can access the Civic Match talent matching platform for a more targeted connection to state and local government jobs, according to Gov. Moore.

Work for America is a nonprofit organization that helps state and local governments recruit and retain public servants.

The partnership will prioritize Maryland’s state labor force as an option for candidates looking to continue their careers in public service.

“Maryland is mobilizing, and this generational opportunity will help us bridge the employment gap, grow our economy, and protect the people of our state. Together, we will leave no one behind,” Gov. Moore said.

The state will post jobs on the Civic Match portal and assist counties in partnering with the program to connect federal workers to local opportunities.

Job seekers are encouraged to complete a Civic Match candidate application.

Gov. Moore announced the partnership during a town hall Monday during which he answered questions about the “uncertainties caused by recent federal actions.”

More than 5,000 Marylanders tuned in as the governor reinforced the administration’s commitment to federal workers.

Since the federal layoffs intensified, the Moore-Miller administration has taken several steps to increase support and resources for impacted workers, including:

Expanding the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website to highlight 130,000 job openings in high-demand industries Launching programs to support veterans who make up about 15% of federal workers in Maryland Holding virtual information sessions Directing state leaders to improve hiring practices to support the influx of potential applicants

According to the governor’s office, there are about 160,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland, representing about 6% of jobs in the state. Nearly 225,000 jobs in the state were supported by federal funding contracts in 2023.

