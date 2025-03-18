Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Police find pipe bomb during traffic stop

<i>Vermont State Police via CNN Newsource</i><br/>On March 13
Vermont State Police via CNN Newsource
On March 13
By
Published 12:33 PM

By Molly Ormsbee

Click here for updates on this story

    ROYALTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Police have arrested and charged a Royalton man after a search revealed he had a bomb in his vehicle.

On March 13, Vermont State Police had conducted a traffic stop on Route 14. Just after 10:15 p.m., troopers stopped Zamir Paley, who had two active arrest warrants for retail theft and DUI with cocaine possession.

Police searched Paley’s vehicle and found a pipe bomb inside.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, BCI and FBI all responded to investigate further.

Paley was arrested for possession of destructive devices as well as the previous, unrelated warrants.

Paley’s bail was set at $7,500.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content