Temika (TJ) Broussard Jones: A Powerhouse in Houston’s Housing Evolution

March 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s housing landscape is set to reach new heights with the appointment of Temika (TJ) Broussard Jones as Deputy Director of the City of Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD), effective March 15, 2025. Recognized for her unparalleled financial expertise and dedication to community growth, TJ’s promotion marks a significant step forward in Houston’s mission to create equitable, affordable housing solutions for all.

A Financial Leader with a Vision

As HCD’s Chief Financial Officer, TJ has been instrumental in strengthening the department’s fiscal health, ensuring financial transparency, and optimizing budget allocations. With over 25 years of experience spanning accounting, auditing, and business process excellence, her tenure at major corporations such as International Paper, Transocean, and Weatherford has shaped her into a financial powerhouse. TJ holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Louisiana State University and multiple prestigious certifications, including Certified Fraud Examiner, Risk Management Assurance Auditor, Internal Auditor, and Information Systems Auditor.

Championing Houston’s Housing Mission

TJ’s elevation to Deputy Director aligns with Mayor John Whitmire’s vision for a city-wide transformation that prioritizes operational efficiency and financial integrity. Under her leadership, HCD is poised to enhance its integration of operational and financial data into program design, ensuring every dollar is maximized to serve Houston’s most vulnerable communities.

HCD Director Michael Nichols lauded her impact, stating: “TJ’s financial acumen has been a game-changer for our department. Her strategic insight has saved the city millions, and her commitment ensures that we remain responsible stewards of public resources.”

A Force in the Community

Beyond her professional achievements, TJ is deeply embedded in the Houston community. She is a devoted wife to Jason Jones and a proud mother of two. A dedicated Girl Scout leader, swim mom, and an esteemed member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., TJ embodies leadership in every facet of her life.

Building a Stronger Houston

With HCD managing an impressive $450 million in federal, state, and local funds this fiscal year, the department is spearheading efforts to construct and maintain affordable housing, remove barriers to homeownership, support essential social services, enhance public infrastructure, and drive disaster recovery initiatives. Learn more about their transformative work at houstontx.gov/housing.

As TJ Broussard Jones embarks on this new chapter, Houston Style Magazine celebrates her achievements and the promising future she brings to Houston’s housing landscape. Her leadership is not just a win for HCD—it’s a win for every Houstonian striving for a place to call home.

