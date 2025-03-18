Texas Southern University Debate Team Secures Historic International Championship Win

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU) Debate Team has once again etched its name in history, emerging as the champions of the 35th Annual International Forensics Association’s Speech and Debate Tournament, held from March 7-9 in Incheon, South Korea. This monumental victory showcases the dedication, skill, and perseverance of the TSU Debate Team, reaffirming its status as a global powerhouse in forensic arts.

A Championship for the Ages The competition was fierce, with 27 elite teams from top universities, including Vanderbilt University, Southern Methodist University, and Bradley University. Yet, TSU rose above them all, securing the coveted first-place sweepstakes award as the overall champions.

In addition to winning the championship title, the team secured an astonishing 21 awards, including:

✅ First Place – Poetry Interpretation ✅ First Place – Dramatic Interpretation ✅ First Place – Duo Dramatic Interpretation ✅ Top 4 & Top 5 – Parliamentary Debate Speaker Awards

Reflecting on the victory, head debate coach Dr. Gloria Batiste-Roberts expressed immense pride: “Our team has worked tirelessly to hone their skills as debaters while representing Texas Southern on the grandest of stages. This championship reflects the dedication we see daily. I could not be prouder of this accomplishment—for this group of scholars and for our university. It is a true embodiment of excellence in achievement.”

From Setback to Global Triumph For Debate Team member Jaila Hampton, this championship was a hard-earned redemption story: “When we competed in this tournament in Ireland last year, the result wasn’t what we prepared for, and it motivated us to work even harder throughout the year. We knew we were capable of this level of success, and it is gratifying to see our hard work pay off. We are thrilled to bring another international championship back to Texas Southern.” This victory marks TSU’s fifth IFA championship, with their last international win occurring in 2018.

A Legacy of Excellence and Leadership The TSU Debate Team, founded in 1949 by the legendary Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, has long been a breeding ground for intellectual excellence and public speaking mastery. Over the years, it has shaped generations of debaters, preparing them for success in law, politics, business, and leadership. The program offers students training in:

• Parliamentary Debate • Lincoln-Douglas Debate • Persuasive Oratory & Informative Speaking • Poetry, Prose, Dramatic, and Duo Interpretation • Impromptu & Extemporaneous Speaking • Reader’s Theater

Dr. Batiste-Roberts emphasized the emotional significance of this win: “We won first place in all four of the tournaments we competed in this season. But to top it off with the championship was an incredible and heartwarming experience. It reminded me of our beloved founder, Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, who dedicated over 70 years to this debate team. Though he passed in 2020, his spirit continues to guide us.”

A Team Effort: Alumni Turned Coaches The team was supported by an all-star group of assistant coaches, all TSU Debate Team alumni, who helped guide the students to victory:

• Jordon Williams • Sondera Malry • Atty. Marcus Ester • Jessica Johnson • Chantule Baccus • Mikayla Wallace • Trendi Nguyen

Adding to the celebration, Nguyen was elected to the IFA Executive Committee, where she will serve as the International Liaison, further extending TSU’s influence on the global forensic stage.

A Championship That Resonates Beyond the Debate Floor TSU’s stunning international victory is more than just a win; it’s a testament to the university’s rich tradition of academic excellence, critical thinking, and persuasive communication. As the team brings home yet another championship trophy, they carry forward the unwavering legacy of Dr. Freeman—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of future debate champions.

Houston Style Magazine proudly celebrates this historic achievement by the Texas Southern University Debate Team, reinforcing that excellence, perseverance, and a commitment to intellectual growth lead to greatness on the global stage.

