Texas Southern University Study Reveals Strong Support for Medicaid Expansion, Recreational Marijuana, and Casino Gambling in Texas

March 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — A groundbreaking new study from the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University (TSU) sheds light on the shifting political landscape in Texas. The survey, which examined the opinions of registered voters statewide, reveals that a majority of Texans—and an overwhelming supermajority of Black Texans—support key legislative changes, including Medicaid expansion, the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the introduction of Las Vegas-style casino resorts.

Texans Want Medicaid Expansion—But Will Lawmakers Listen? Texas remains one of only 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving millions without affordable healthcare options. The TSU survey found that 51% of Texans believe the Texas Legislature should expand Medicaid access this session, compared to 31% who favor maintaining the current system and 18% who remain undecided.

The support is even stronger among Black Texans, with an overwhelming 73% backing Medicaid expansion, compared to just 19% opposed. Dr. Michael Adams, the center’s Founding Director, emphasized the importance of these findings:

“The data clearly show that Black Texans strongly favor expanding Medicaid access. This issue is personal for many communities that continue to face disparities in healthcare access and affordability.”

High Support for Recreational Marijuana Legalization The conversation around marijuana legalization in Texas is gaining momentum. The TSU study found that 55% of Texans support the legalization of recreational marijuana, while 28% favor legalization for medical use only. Meanwhile, 17% want marijuana to remain illegal in all forms.

Once again, Black Texans lead the charge for reform. A staggering 73% of Black Texans favor full legalization, with that number soaring to 91% among Black Texans under 35. By contrast, support among white Texans (53%) and Latino Texans (48%) lags behind.

Casino Gambling: A Game-Changer for Texas? Another hot-button issue under debate is the introduction of Las Vegas-style casino resorts in Texas. The survey found that 62% of Texans support legislation that would permit destination casino resorts, compared to 38% who oppose such measures.

Black Texans show even greater enthusiasm, with 69% in favor of legalized casino gambling—signaling that the state’s gaming landscape could soon see significant changes if lawmakers act on public sentiment.

Black Voters’ Impact on the 2024 Presidential Election The TSU report also analyzed how Black Texans voted in the 2024 presidential election, confirming their continued influence in shaping national politics. The data show that:

78% of Black Texans voted for Democrat Kamala Harris, helping her secure key victories in Texas. 19% supported Republican Donald Trump, with Black men (31%) significantly more likely than Black women (12%) to have cast their vote for the former president. Black women (86%) overwhelmingly backed Harris, reinforcing their reputation as a driving force in Democratic politics. What’s Next? A Closer Look at Policy Debates in Austin The TSU report doesn’t stop at healthcare, cannabis, and gambling. It also dives deep into other critical issues being debated in the Texas Legislature this spring, including:

✔️ Regulation of abortion ✔️ Increased funding for vocational training in Texas prisons ✔️ Limiting law enforcement’s ability to arrest individuals for minor traffic offenses

As Texas lawmakers weigh these pivotal issues, one thing is clear: Texans—especially Black Texans—are demanding bold policy changes that reflect their values and priorities.

The full report is available here: Read More

