‘Total tragedy’: Napa community mourns 2 young siblings killed in crash; mother arrested for DUI

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) — In the North Bay, a Napa mother has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash killed her two young children, ages 9 and 10.

The CHP says the crash happened Sunday morning on the West Imola Avenue off ramp from Highway 29 in Napa. The community and the local school district is mourning two lives lost.

“It’s a total tragedy for the community, the school and friends,” said Gabriel Cardenas.

Gabriel Cardenas drove all the way from Santa Rosa to Napa, to leave flowers and say a prayer at the scene of Sunday morning’s fatal crash, for two young victims he didn’t know.

“I just felt horrible for the kids, because at that time of the morning, kids should be being normal kids, watching cartoons with their bowl of cereal,” Cardenas said.

The CHP says 10-year-old Damien Montanez and his 9-year-old sister Aaliyah Montanez were killed when their mother crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed while exiting Highway 29 onto West Imola Avenue, at 7:20 a.m. Their mother, 31-year-old Yesica Barajas was arrested for DUI.

“She’s currently undergoing medical treatment once that’s been completed, we expect her to be booked on multiple felony charges, looking at manslaughter charges there’s a lot going into this, it will be ongoing investigation, said CHP Sargent Andrew Barclay.

Mojtab Jarimabadi manages the U-Haul business near the crash site.

“I want to cry for those kids, I don’t care about anything else, why we drink and drive, I don’t know,” said Jarimabadi.

Damian and Alliyah attended school in the Napa Valley, the school district declined to say where. Officials tell ABC7 News in a statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family as we grieve with our community and offer support during this difficult time. We continue to have counseling and social worker support available for students and staff.”

A GoFundMe is now collecting donations in memory of the siblings to help the family with funeral expenses. The post describes Damien and Aaliyah as sweet, loving, full of life kids who will be missed greatly.

The CHP says, the crash was a tragedy, which could have been prevented.

“A tragic situation is made even more tragic, the fact that two young kids lost their lives due to the decision of someone else to drive impaired, that’s a hard thing to get past,” Barclay added.

