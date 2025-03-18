By March 13, 2025

Trumps War On Immigrants and Resilience of Houston’s Communities (Houston Style Magazine) — The streets of Houston pulsed with en- ergy as thousands of protestors took to the pavement, their voices echosands Organized By F.I.E.L. – For Families and Their Education – PROTEST Against ICE Raids The streets of Houston pulsed with energy as thousands of protestors took to the pavement, their voices echoing through the city’s corridors with a singular demand—justice for immigrants. The gathering on Sunday, February 2, 2025, organized by FIEL Houston (Familias Inmigrantes y Estudiantes en la Lucha), was a defiant rebuke of the relentless anti-immi- grant policies that have defined President Donald Trump’s tenure.

A City That Stands for Its People

Under the looming threat of mass deportations, Houston—one of America’s most diverse cities—has become a battleround for immigrant rights. Protestors marched from Ervan Chew Park, weaving through Montrose, and shutting down inter- sections on Richmond Avenue and even the Southwest Freeway. The movement, which lasted over six hours, wasn’t just a march; it was a statement. Houston’s immigrant community is here to stay.

“We are coming together to demand justice, dignity, and protection for

immigrant families,” declared one protestor via Instagram, amplifying the urgency of the movement. Jade Gallardo, a young marcher, made it personal: “I came out here because my mom and dad crossed the border to give me and my siblings a better life. They worked hard so we could go to school. How can we let this government threaten everything they’ve built?”

Trump’s ICE Machine and the Chilling Effect on Immigrant Communities

While the Trump administration insists that ICE’s recent operations are nothing more than “routine enforcement,” the fear within Houston’s immigrant communities tells a different story. In recent weeks, the Houston Farmers Market has seen a sharp decline in vendors, and school districts have been scrambling to clarify policies amid rumors of widespread ICE raids.

Contrary to the administration’s claims, these aren’t just “targeted operations.” Many detained individuals were already incarcerated—mostly on minor infractions—and countless more have been

swept up in so-called “collateral arrests.” Simply being undocumented, regardless of criminal history, has become a punishable offense under Trump’s draconian policies.

With ICE now publicly releasing daily statistics on arrests and detainers lodged, the administration has successfully manufactured an illusion of an out-of- control immigration crisis—one that only aggressive enforcement can “fix.” The truth? It’s an election-year fear tactic designed to fuel xenophobia and distract from the ad- ministration’s failures on everything from healthcare to economic recovery.

Resistance is Growing

Despite the fear, Houston’s immigrant community refuses to be silenced. Protestor Hector Marien summed it up: “I’m out here for my family. They’re scared to leave the house, scared to work, scared to exist. But we won’t back down.”

The protest remained peaceful, and no arrests were reported, but the fight is far from over. Advocacy groups, including FIEL Houston, are mobilizing legal resources, organizing community watch efforts, and educating undocumented families on their rights.

In Trump’s America, the immigrant community has two options—live in fear or stand up and fight. Houston has chosen to fight.

The Call to Action

Houston Style Magazine urges its readers to take action. Stand with Hous- ton’s immigrant families. Attend protests, support immigrant-led organizations, and most importantly, vote. The battle for justice won’t be won on the streets alone—it will be won at the ballot box.

As one protestor boldly put it: “This isn’t just about immigration. It’s about who we are as a nation.”

FIELHouston.org

