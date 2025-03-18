Wendy Lewis Armstrong: Breaking Barriers and Celebrating Black Heritage at the Houston Rodeo

By Burt Levine

March 4, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston has long been a city where tradition and progress collide in a grand Texas-style celebration, and no event embodies this spirit quite like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR). But for Wendy Lewis Armstrong, this isn’t just a rodeo—it’s a lifelong passion and a family legacy.

Her great-uncle, Howard Middleton, played a pivotal role in launching the Black Heritage Committee, an initiative that continues to honor the deep-rooted contributions of Black cowboys and agricultural pioneers to Texas’ rich history. Fast forward to today, and Wendy Lewis Armstrong is making history herself—as the first African American woman to serve as Vice President of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” Armstrong shared. “This rodeo has meant so much to my family, and I am honored to be part of an organization that has given over $63 million in scholarships to students across Texas. Our goal is not just to celebrate tradition but to build a future where all communities, including African Americans, are actively engaged in agriculture, ranching, and Texas heritage.”

From H-Town to Hampton: A Legacy of Leadership

A Houston native, Armstrong’s path to leadership is as impressive as it is inspiring. She is a proud graduate of Houston ISD’s prestigious Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions and earned a summa cum laude degree in Accounting from Hampton University. With a Certified Public Accounting (CPA) license in Texas, Armstrong has built a formidable career, currently serving as Chief Audit Director at Noble Drilling—all while staying deeply committed to civic engagement and mentorship.

During her tenure as Chair of the Rodeo’s Black Heritage Committee, Armstrong spearheaded a mentorship program for inner-city middle school students, introducing them to the vital role of agriculture in everyday life. She emphasized that the legacy of Black cowboys and agricultural innovators must not only be celebrated but passed down to future generations.

“The rodeo is about more than just entertainment,” Armstrong explained. “It’s about education, economic opportunity, and ensuring that every child—no matter their background—understands that agriculture is a part of their future.”

Houston Rodeo: Where Tradition Meets Diversity

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest rodeo in the United States, and this year’s numbers prove it. More than 226,463 people showed up in just the first three days of the annual cook-off celebration. But beyond the barbecue and carnival rides, the rodeo’s financial impact is staggering:

$28,058,754 in scholarships and educational support

$14,718,000 awarded to college-bound students across Texas

$9,764,100 invested in Junior Show Exhibitors

$3,095,554 in educational grants

$481,100 in graduate assistantships

These investments ensure that the Houston Rodeo remains one of the largest scholarship providers in America, having awarded more than 22,000 scholarships totaling over $305 million since its founding in 1932.

Rodeo Spirit Beyond the Arena

For Wendy Lewis Armstrong, the rodeo isn’t just an event—it’s a year-round commitment. She and her husband, Vince Armstrong, actively serve their community through organizations like the Houston Area Urban League, Houston Junior Service League, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, and the Girl Scouts of America.

“What I love most about the rodeo,” Armstrong reflected, “is walking through NRG Park and seeing the diverse families, military service members, and students experiencing this celebration of Texas culture. But what really excites me is knowing that hundreds of students—many of whom look like me—are walking away with opportunities they never imagined.”

As the Houston Rodeo continues through March 23, Armstrong remains focused on ensuring that every Houstonian sees themselves in the rodeo’s story.

“Black heritage isn’t just part of this rodeo—it’s part of America’s story,” she said. “And I’ll keep working to make sure that legacy shines bright.”

