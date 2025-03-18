Woman calling for accountability after large dog killed her dog on a walk

By Matt Flener

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Animal control officers are investigating a dog attack that killed another dog on Sunday in the 3900 block of Crescent Avenue.

Kelly Daniels said she was walking her 12-year-old French Brittany Spaniel rescue Hannahbelle, whom she also called Hannah, when she heard a man yelling from across the street for her to pick up her dog.

She then saw a dog running toward them.

“This large pit bull just attacked her, viciously attacked her,” Daniels said.

KC Pet Project confirmed to KMBC the dog was a “pit bull type dog.”

Daniels said she had Hannahbelle on a leash near her side when the dog attacked. She screamed. Neighbors removed the dog once, but it came back to attack again, Daniels said.

She learned Hannah would not make it later at the veterinarian.

“It just wasn’t fair,” she said. “I didn’t think this was the way she was going to go.”

Residents at the home in question did not answer the door when KMBC knocked on Monday.

Robert Zapien lives across the street. He said a different dog from the home attacked his grandson three years ago. His grandson has a small scar from the injuries.

“Take better care of your dogs,” Zapien said. “If they’re going to be like that, you need to keep them indoors as much as possible.”

Daniels wants accountability.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to have another dog,” she said.

Daniels said she will miss her sweet Hannah forever.

“She was just a beautiful companion,” she said.

