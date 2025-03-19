California DMV gets trans man’s gender wrong three times on ID

By Melanie Woodrow

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — An Oakland man says it took him approximately five years, multiple tries and help from 7 On Your Side to get the correct ID from the DMV after changing his gender. Under state law, California gives residents the ability to have their gender identity legally recognized on their official documents.

Jamison Sol says he followed the DMV’s steps for changing his ID, but time and time and time again received an ID that said he was female until 7 On Your Side got involved.

Thirty-five-year-old Sol was assigned female at birth and says from a young age he knew otherwise.

“I knew that I was masculine and wanted to be a man when I was 12 years old,” said Sol.

He transitioned in 2020 and then went about the steps to make it official on paper.

“It starts with getting a court order from your city,” said Sol.

From there to a county office to change his birth certificate, then to the social security office.

“Then I took all of that, my social security card, my birth certificate, I went to the DMV and it’s been four years, five years of trying to get them to change it,” said Sol.

“It’s really hard to convey how upsetting it was,” he continued.

Upsetting because after the decision to transition and the process to go about doing it, the DMV kept sending him new ID cards that said he was female.

“I got three separate IDs with a female marker on it,” said Sol, who paid for each of them.

“As my appearance was gradually changing to the point where, to the average person, I’m not female, I don’t look female, I don’t represent female,” he explained.

The experience was jarring for Sol.

“I had meltdowns every time they delivered an ID that was wrong.”

“To a trans person, they spend all their time just trying to be themselves and they’re constantly reminded about what they’re not living up to in their life. And to be delivered something like that and to have to like show it… it’s devastating, it’s crushing,” said Sol.

His friend contacted 7 On Your Side and we contacted the DMV.

“As soon as I sent the story, that day, I believe I got a call from the DMV,” said Sol.

In a statement to 7 On Your Side, the DMV says it confirmed the prior ID cards were issued incorrectly. They issued a new card at no cost.

“Finally, I don’t know how you did it,” Sol said relieved.

Sol also doesn’t know why the first three were wrong and neither do we. The DMV directed 7 On Your Side to its website for the process and application to change one’s gender identity on a driver’s license or ID card. Sol says he followed those steps each of the three times.

The DMV now says it’s working on providing him a refund for the incorrectly issued ID cards.

Five years later, Sol has an ID card that matches his identity.

“I don’t know I just feel complete in a way I feel like I have everything I need to be just myself and to move on and to live my life,” said Sol.

The DMV says since October of 2024, as part of its ongoing modernization efforts, customers can certify their gender identity directly within the online application without submitting a separate form. The agency also says it works for all Californians with no exception.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.