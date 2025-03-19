Firefighter killed, wife injured in building crash

By Chloe Godding, Nick Sloan

LOUISBURG, Kansas (KMBC) — A man died late Tuesday after a truck drove through the building he was in, striking him and his wife.

The Louisburg Police Department responded to Safari Hair Salon in the 900 block of West Amity Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, after reports of a building crash.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck veered off the road, crossing the curb before crashing into the east wall of the building. The driver struck a man and a woman sitting at a desk inside.

At the time, their injuries were listed as critical and serious. Both were taken to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where medical staff worked diligently to save their lives, police said.

Wednesday morning, the Drexel, Missouri, Police Department posted that Drexel firefighter Anthony Juarez was struck in the crash and died from his injuries around 9 p.m. Tuesday. His wife, Devin, was also injured but is expected to recover.

Police said that Juarez had served with the fire department for nine years and was beloved by his coworkers and community. He also played in a band, “68 Overpass,” which often performed at the town’s Pumpkin Fest, police said.

Police called for prayers for his family and the community.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

