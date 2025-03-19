KCPD officer shoots driver who drove toward them

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a Kansas City police officer.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A KCPD helicopter tracked a vehicle that had fled from multiple agencies across state lines, moving between Kansas and Missouri.

No pursuit was conducted by police, and the vehicle was tracked to the 1600 block of Jefferson by the helicopter.

Once there, officers exited their patrol vehicle and gave commands to the suspect, but the vehicle sped off in the direction of the officers, striking a patrol car.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver.

No officers were injured.

“It all happened very rapidly,” Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Ewing said.

