Notorious South Florida pill mill kingpin fights for sentence reduction

By Terri Parker

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The man once at the center of South Florida’s biggest pill mill operation is back in Palm Beach County. He is still behind bars but is hoping for a way out.

Jeff George, who, along with his twin brother Chris, ran the country’s most profitable pain clinics, is seeking to reduce his 20-year state sentence for second-degree murder in the overdose death of a patient.

George, who is also serving a 15-year federal sentence for conspiracy to commit racketeering, argues he was unable to meet the legal deadline for filing postconviction relief due to limited access to state legal materials while in federal prison. The state contends his appeal is too late.

Investigative reporter Terri Parker, who first broke the George brothers’ Palm Beach County part of the pill mill empire story in 2010, had confrontations with George in the past and, more recently, an interview with his twin, Chris, who was released last year after serving 11 years in prison.

A Palm Beach County judge will hold an evidentiary hearing next month to determine whether George’s legal challenge can move forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.