Report shows 4.4% growth in New Mexico agriculture industry

By Hamilton Kahn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KOAT) — A new report on the agriculture industry’s economic contribution to New Mexico in the last year amounts to $45 billion.

The ninth annual Feeding the Economy report from a coalition of 26 food and agricultural organizations on behalf of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture shows a 4.4% increase from 2024.

The $45 billion total includes $12.9 billion in wages, $4.8 billion in business taxes, and $301.8 billion in exports.

“Our state’s food and agriculture industry is a thriving, integral component of the local economy, as this latest report shows increases in exports, wages and overall economic impact of the ag industry,” said state Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte. “When we sit down to eat a meal, it’s important to remember all the work it took to get that food from the farm to our plates.”

Nationally, the food and agriculture sectors contributed $9.5 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2025, representing 18.7% of total economic output.

