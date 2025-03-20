Student removed from class after bringing unloaded gun, ammo to school, police say

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

POWNAL, Vermont (WPTZ) — A student was removed from class on Wednesday in Bennington County after police said they brought an unloaded handgun and ammunition to school with them.

The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department said a student at Pownal Elementary School brought an unloaded 9mm handgun and 67 rounds of ammunition with them to school and sent a message about it on social media.

Several students saw the message and notified their teachers, who followed procedures and contacted the police.

No injuries were reported following the incident, and the student was removed from class. Police were able to seize both the handgun and the ammunition that were in the student’s backpack.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure there is no further danger to school, according to the announcement.

The Sheriff’s Department said the situation was a reminder to speak up if you see or read about something that could put others in danger and to contact the proper authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.