Tesla vehicles targeted around the Bay Area amid anti-Elon Musk protests

By Lauren Martinez

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Tesla vandalism is on the rise around the country and in here in the Bay Area.

In San Ramon, swastikas were spray painted on several charging stations off Twin Creeks Drive; police say it’s the second time in a matter of days.

In San Jose, police arrested a man accused of keying a Tesla – police posted a screenshot from viral video of the incident, saying personal beliefs and frustrations do not justify illegal actions.

Dublin resident Michael Cool has noticed the uptick on social media.

“Yeah it’s a little scary, I’ve been actually seeing my TikTok that Teslas are being vandalized right now,” Cool said.

We asked Tesla drivers – have they felt targeted?

One man who did not want to be named said he gets looks.

“I drive to 280 up and down to San Francisco so it’s very adventurous – honestly, people cutting me off, people looking at me and stuff,” he said.

Some Tesla drivers tell us because of the recent spike in vandalism they have just activated their camera system.

San Mateo resident Na Jho said she just recently turned it on.

“Yeah I actually just installed Sentry Mode, every time I leave my car – I have to just keep looking at my phone while I’m in class as well,” Cool said.

In Las Vegas, police say someone fired a gun into several Tesla vehicles and used Molotov cocktails to damage more. You can see the cars engulfed in flames.

The FBI is looking into some of the attacks.

We asked drivers if they regret buying Teslas. It was a mixed bag, one woman bought a sticker that says “I bought this before Elon went crazy.”

Other drivers said they’ll stick with the electric car maker.

“I would like to, I mean I’m a model S fan not so much an Elon fan. I just like the product. You know, I can separate the two.”

