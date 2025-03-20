Video shows detonation of explosive materials at Middletown homicide scene

By Alex Suckow

MIDDLETOWNN, Kentucky (WLKY) — Authorities on Wednesday released new details about a deadly shooting in Middletown that escalated after a possible explosive was found at the scene.

A volatile relationship between father and son turned deadly on March 12.

Brandon McQuillen is charged with murder, accused of shooting his father, John McQuillen, in the parking lot outside his Middletown home on Winter Springs Court in the Swan Pointe subdivision.

But, the tragedy quickly turned threatening, leaving neighbors, many elderly, confused and on edge, wondering if a suspect was on the loose. While police arrested McQuillen a mile away, police did not inform the public, which LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey acknowledged a week later.

“We should have done a better job of getting out information more quickly, but I think there was some hesitancy to make sure that we were not putting out incorrect information,” said Chief Humphrey. “ “I would rather put out the correct information slow, than the wrong information fast.”

A suspicious bag police say McQuillen left near his father’s car also intensified the situation and what became a 15-hour ordeal with local, state and federal agencies.

“This was, in fact, a true threat to the community,” said AJ Gibes, acting special agent in charge of ATF Louisville.

Residents were evacuated, and LMPD’s bomb squad and bomb technicians from FBI Louisville were called in to detonate what ATF Louisville agents confirmed on Wednesday was a potentially viable explosive that could’ve hurt or killed people.

“It had all the necessary components to be considered a destructive device,” said Gibes. “Being an incendiary or improvised incendiary device, it would normally be an ignited liquid under pressure that would explode.”

As ATF Louisville takes over this investigation, Gibes says the device is being analyzed at a special lab in Washington, D.C., to determine exactly what it is.

“They’re going to look at different aspects of this device, also the contents of how the device was built and what was intended to do,” he said.

While authorities are relieved to have safely intercepted that threat, they send prayers to the family of one of their own fallen heroes and retired Jefferson County reserve deputy, John McQuillen.

“He lost his life that day, and we owe it as the law enforcement officials and a prosecution team to deliver justice to him and his family,” said Gibes.

Once ATF Louisville finishes its examination of that device, it’s expected that additional charges will be brought against Brandon McQuillen.

He’s due back in court on Friday, March 21.

