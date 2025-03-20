Woman charged after what detectives find in her shed, home

By Zach Rainey

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A woman in Henderson County, North Carolina, has been arrested for more than two dozen charges related to animal abuse.

On March 5, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of three Saint Bernard dogs running loose in Horse Shoe.

Detectives captured the dogs and contacted their owner, Stacy Rose. Detectives then asked her to come pick up her animals. However, due to the condition of the animals, deputies accompanied Rose to her home for further investigation.

Rose is listed on the Henderson County registry for owning more than 10 dogs, which allows for inspections of her property.

Upon arrival, Rose led detectives to a shed where the three dogs had been kept. The shed’s condition was deemed deplorable, with feces covering the floor.

In addition, detectives discovered seven deceased canines in trash bags, most showing signs of severe decomposition.

After further investigation, Rose voluntarily surrendered the three dogs that had been running loose. Detectives then went inside her home and found other dogs that were being kept under similar conditions.

A search warrant was obtained and executed, resulting in the seizure of 15 dogs — 10 from inside the home and five from the backyard.

Rose was charged with 15 counts of felony animal cruelty, three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, seven counts of misdemeanor failure to bury deceased canine and one count of misdemeanor resisting public officer.

Following her arrest, Rose appeared before a magistrate, who set a secured bond at $126,500. She has since been released, after posting bond.

