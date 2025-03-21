Airbnb hosts charged with manslaughter after fire killed mother, daughter

By Tony Aiello

Click here for updates on this story

DUTCHESS COUNTY, New York (WCBS) — A New York couple is charged with manslaughter after a Massachusetts woman and her daughter died in a fire at their Airbnb rental property.

Dutchess County investigators allege Dennis and Meredith Darcy falsely claimed in a listing that their property in Salt Point had a smoke alarm.

The fire killed Shannon Hubbard, a teacher, and her daughter, Maggie, during a weekend stay there in October 2024.

A tragic warning

State police said the fatal fire at the Darcy’s property in upstate New York started in the chimney flue. Investigators said the property lacked a required local permit that mandates smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as fire extinguishers on each floor.

The Dutchess County district attorney says the couple “deliberately ignored significant risk of death” due to the lack of detectors.

Legal expert Mayo Bartlett says it’s a tragic warning to property owners who need to understand their obligations when engaging in short-term rentals.

“I’m quite certain that the last thing that they would have wanted would be to have a fire, ” Bartlett said. “When there’s a statute or regulation that requires you to have smoke detectors, have fire detectors, and you don’t do that, then you do open yourself up to potential criminal liability.”

White Plains Fire Chief Claudio Petriccione says it’s an equally tragic warning to those who are booking rental properties.

“I personally won’t stay in a place that does not have a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector,” he said. “They do save lives, and they give you early warning. So if you have smoke and you get that early warning alarm going off, you can quickly get out of the home.”

The Darcy’s attorney said they are “devastated” at what happened, but have “a stark difference of opinion” with the district attorney over the manslaughter charge.

There was no answer at the couple’s Westchester County address in Hastings-on-Hudson. They are due back in court April 7.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.