Intense moments erupt at town hall between residents and state lawmakers

WOODLAWN, Md. (WBAL) — A Baltimore County town hall was held Thursday night at Woodlawn High School to discuss the future of the Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

“Let the progressives rise, they will get us out of this mess not the millionaires sitting on stage,” one resident said.

Over 600 people registered for the townhall regarding President Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE cuts, or possibility of cuts to federal jobs.

“All of the uncertainty, we’ve been getting calls, and a lack of understanding of what comes tomorrow,” Baltimore County councilman Pat Young, said.

County Councilman Pat Young, who represents the district, said he wanted to host the town hall so residents could share how they’ve been personally impacted by federal job cuts with Democratic state lawmakers.

A wife of a veteran shared her opinion on the future with the lawmakers.

“I never felt so uncertain about what our future holds and i know i shouldn’t be feeling like this after so many sacrifices,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume were engaged in discussions with residents who shared how they’ve been personally impacted by the federal cuts.

“It’s not only an attack on our civil servants but it’s an attack on the people they serve,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, said.

The topic of leadership at the federal democratic level also came up.

“We need urgently in the Seanate Democratic Caucus urgently to have a dramatic change that we take,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, said.

The county said 20% of residents are over the age of 65 with about 16% relying on Medicaid and around 13% relying on Medicare. The county added 16% of SSA employees are veterans and the SSA is the county’s biggest employer.

U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski also had a representative in the crowd during Thursday’s town hall. Former governor and commissioner of the Social Security Administration Martin O’Malley could not attend the event.

