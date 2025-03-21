Walking group empowers women while promoting health and wellness

By Kaicey Baylor

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore walking group for women is fueling relationships while promoting health and wellness.

Co-founders Summer Twist and Emily Trageser started “Girls Who Walk Baltimore” in March 2024 at the Canton Waterfront Park. Their most recent walk at Baltimore Peninsula had roughly 1,200 walkers.

“There’s just something to say about walking with that many women,” Twist said. “It just feels very empowering.”

The friends are planning a “Girls Who Walk Baltimore” first anniversary walk on April 27 at Canton Waterfront Park.

Walking group grows

The idea started when Twist was searching for a walking group on Instagram. She couldn’t find a similar ground in Baltimore, so she took the plan to Trageser.

“When I pitched it to her, she was ready to jump on board,” Twist said. “Next thing I know we were planning our first walk.”

They only expected 10 people to show up for the initial walk. Instead, there were 60.

“It was just a sign from the start that this was very needed by our community,” Trageser said.

Over the last year, “Girls Who Walk Baltimore” has held multiple walks at several parks across Baltimore, growing in numbers each time.

Forming friendships Trageser said the group is designed to promote health and wellness, encourage authentic relationships, and showcase Baltimore.

“It was really important for us to lift up the people that keep our city going,” Trageser said.

They’ve continued lifting up women in Baltimore through event partnerships with multiple city and Maryland-based businesses.

Twist and Trageser said they feel accomplished when they see the joy their work brings to many women who follow in their footsteps.

“Seeing girls that maybe came to a walk alone, leaving together,” Twist said.

“Our walks feel very celebratory,” Trageser added. “Everyone’s cheering and having a good time but also women show up because they feel depressed or isolated, and we get to hold women through all of that.”

Twist said the walks are fulfilling journeys for women of all ages.

“We’ve had women in their 70s,” Twist said. “We have, obviously. children with their parents. We can almost guarantee you’re not going to leave without meeting a friend, so, show up.”

