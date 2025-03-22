‘Extremely emu-tional’: A liquor company’s plea to thieves after their display emu was stolen out of a Piggly Wiggly

By Duaa Israr

SLINGER, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s a case of grand theft. A four-foot-tall stuffed bird used in a liquor display at a Piggly Wiggly in Slinger was stolen earlier this month.

In a village known for its speed, police are racing to solve a fowl crime.

“Our mission is to support the safety and stability of all persons that are here at all times,” said Capt. Josh Gullickson, with the Slinger Police Department.

On March 8, the beloved Shanky’s Whip emu was working its usual shift in Slinger.

“The emu was just trying to do its job as a liquor display at the local Piggly Wiggly when he was birdnapped,” said Dylan Beyer, the marketing director with Shanky’s Whip.

Surveillance video shows an individual walking out the door and loading the 50-inch, 12-pound emu right into a car.

“We have never had a stolen emu before,” said Capt. Gullickson.

It’s a crime that’s shaken the bird community, with many scared they might be next. CBS 58 joined the search but couldn’t find any leads.

“This one really ruffled our feathers. Extremely emu-tional losing one from our flock,” said Beyer.

Slinger PD says they’re on the case. We asked Capt. Gullickson his clearance rate on emu-nappings.

“As this is a first for us, we don’t have one yet, but hopefully soon,” said Capt. Gullickson.

For the time being, a stand-in emu is holding down the fort at Piggly Wiggly, chained to protect itself in case the suspects return.

“We won’t ask questions. There will be no judgments. We just want our bird returned safely to the flock,” said Beyer.

If you see this bird, contact your local authorities.

“But we still love Wisconsin, and we know this is not a reflection on the broader group and the population of the state,” said Beyer.

Shanky’s Whip is offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the return of their emu.

The reward includes Shanky’s Whip merch and two display emus.

