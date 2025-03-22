Schools to install book vending machines in 10 more locations by year-end

By Ed DiOrio

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students from 20 Buncombe County schools are getting ready for new vending machines filled with something unexpected: books!

Two donors who initially placed vending machines in 10 schools in 2024, have returned and are prepared to place 10 more throughout local schools by the end of the year.

Students will receive tokens for their birthdays and good behavior toward getting books, which are bought with one token.

Although the machine will be used by all students, the hope behind the idea is that kindergartens will begin collecting books, encouraging a love for books from an early age.

Sue Romesburg, one of the donors, said the idea also gives children a chance to grow their book collections, allowing them to have a library at home.

“It gives them a chance to have their own library,” Romesburg said. “They get to take it home — they don’t have to return these, they don’t have to borrow it from somebody; it belongs to them.”

The machines will be restocked by donations through the Buncombe County Schools Foundation.

For anyone interested in donating gently loved books, visit the BCS Foundation website.

