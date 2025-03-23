Middle school dean arrested for strangling boy, police say

By Ali Bauman

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK CITY (WCBSWLNY) — A New York City middle school dean is accused of strangling a student during an argument when the boy refused to change into his uniform.

Police arrested 53-year-old Elvin Ventura, the dean of students at Charles O. Dewey Middle School in Brooklyn, after he allegedly attacked and injured the 13-year-old in the cafeteria.

Dean attacked boy during lunch, student says

Ventura instructed the student to change into his uniform during lunchtime Thursday, police sources told CBS News New York, but the boy refused and an argument ensued.

The criminal complaint alleges Ventura pushed the boy with his hands, wrapped his arms around his neck and applied pressure. The student suffered “substantial pain about his neck,” it says.

“When I looked, I see the dean has the child into a chokehold,” said Poseidon Agueda, a student who was in the cafeteria at the time. “I was pretty scared. I didn’t know what was gonna happen next.”

A New York City middle school dean is accused of strangling a student during an argument when the boy refused to change into his uniform.

Police arrested 53-year-old Elvin Ventura, the dean of students at Charles O. Dewey Middle School in Brooklyn, after he allegedly attacked and injured the 13-year-old in the cafeteria.

Dean attacked boy during lunch, student says

Ventura instructed the student to change into his uniform during lunchtime Thursday, police sources told CBS News New York, but the boy refused and an argument ensued.

The criminal complaint alleges Ventura pushed the boy with his hands, wrapped his arms around his neck and applied pressure. The student suffered “substantial pain about his neck,” it says.

“When I looked, I see the dean has the child into a chokehold,” said Poseidon Agueda, a student who was in the cafeteria at the time. “I was pretty scared. I didn’t know what was gonna happen next.”

“That’s such a surprise because he seems like a really nice person. I’ve never had any issues with him,” said Stephanie Miranda, a parent.

Ventura was arraigned for second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges. He was released without bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.