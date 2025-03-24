9-year-old recovering after fox attack

By WHDH News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DEDHAM, Massachusetts (WHDH) — A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by a fox while playing basketball in his driveway in Dedham and now his family is telling the story to just one station.

Michael Morrison said he was in his bedroom when he heard a commotion from outside and saw his little brother in need of help.

“I heard him screaming and I looked out my bedroom window and I saw him running up our walkway and there was a fox behind him,” he recalled. “I saw it jump up and grab his arm and then someone started yelling at it so it ran away.”

The little boy’s family said they called police, who urged them to take him to a hospital right away.

“He had a puncture wound right here and he has a scratch on his arm,” the boy’s grandfather said. “He had a couple of them on his butt. It was really bad.”

Animal Control has been notified about the incident and is investigation.

The boy’s grandfather says his grandson is now getting a round of rabies shots and is shaken up but recovering.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.