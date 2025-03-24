Beto and Walz Bring the Town Hall to the People in Fort Bend County — While GOP Hides from the Mic

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When the voices of the people are ignored, true leaders grab a mic—and an open chair. On Thursday, March 27, two Democratic powerhouses—Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and former Texas Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke—are teaming up to host a dynamic Congressional Town Hall in none other than battleground Fort Bend County. The event, held at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg, TX, kicks off at 6:00 p.m. CT and promises to be more than just a listening session—it’s a launchpad for action, advocacy, and accountability. Organized by the voter-empowering force Powered by People, this event will give everyday Texans the chance to ask bold questions, voice real concerns, and connect over a shared desire to push America forward. Why Fort Bend Matters Fort Bend County is one of the most diverse and fastest-growing counties in Texas—and it’s in play. Democrats see the region as key to shaping the future of statewide and national politics. With demographics that mirror the nation’s future, the fight for representation in Fort Bend is a fight for the soul of American democracy. And while Beto and Walz are stepping up, Republican Congressman Troy Nehls (TX-22) is… well, stepping aside. Nehls has openly refused to host a town hall, famously saying, “I don’t know why you’d want to hold a town hall right now.” That sentiment is a sharp contrast to the Democratic approach: transparency, inclusion, and fearless dialogue. While Nehls and his GOP colleagues retreat from constituents, Beto and Walz are going grassroots—state to state, city to city, voter to voter. People Power in Action Powered by People, the event’s sponsor, isn’t just a name—it’s a mission. Launched by Beto O’Rourke in 2019, the group has been a juggernaut in Texas voter registration, running the largest progressive voter mobilization drive in state history. From the Rio Grande Valley to East Texas and beyond, Powered by People has helped register hundreds of thousands of Texans—proving that civic engagement isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a movement. From the Midwest to the Lone Star State This isn’t Governor Walz’s first rodeo. He’s been hosting town halls across America—in places like Nebraska, Wisconsin, and his home state of Minnesota—engaging voters and offering a model for compassionate, common-sense governance. Teaming up with Beto in Texas is more than symbolic—it’s strategic. It’s about reminding Texans that showing up still matters. Join the Conversation, Join the Movement If you’re in the Fort Bend area—or just hungry for change—you’re invited to join the crowd and be heard. This isn’t a rally. It’s not a speech. It’s a conversation about our shared future. WHAT: Congressional Town Hall with Tim Walz & Beto O’Rourke WHEN: Thursday, March 27 | 6:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, Rosenberg, TX RSVP: PoweredXPeople.org Houston Style Magazine readers, whether you’re a first-time voter or a lifelong advocate, this town hall is your chance to speak truth to power and witness democracy in action.

