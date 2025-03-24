CARL LEWIS PASSES THE TORCH—TO HORSEPOWER: OLYMPIC LEGEND TO LEAD 2025 ART CAR PARADE

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s streets are about to get a golden glow — and it’s not just from chrome bumpers and glitter paint. The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has proudly crowned its 2025 Art Car Parade Grand Marshal, and it’s none other than the “Athlete of the Century” himself — nine-time Olympic gold medalist and University of Houston icon, Carl Lewis. Slated for Saturday, April 12, 2025, the world’s largest and most whimsical mobile art parade will be led by a hometown hero whose speed once stunned the globe — and whose enduring connection to Houston continues to inspire generations. “I’m so excited to be named Grand Marshal for the 2025 Art Car Parade,” Lewis beamed. “As a car enthusiast, I’ve always admired the creativity and artistry that goes into these incredible vehicles. The Art Car Parade is the soul of Houston’s culture — bold, creative, and completely unafraid to shine. I can’t wait to lead this iconic celebration of both art and car culture.” With a track record that includes 10 Olympic medals (nine gold!) over five Games and a permanent place in Houston’s heart, Lewis is no stranger to excellence. Currently in his 11th season at the University of Houston — and his third as Head Coach of Track and Field — Lewis continues to build champions, on and off the track. “Having Carl Lewis as our Grand Marshal is a dream come true,” said Jack Massing, Executive Director of the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. “He’s a world-class athlete, a community leader, and a symbol of the bold creativity this parade represents. Carl brings star power and Houston pride to an event that already dazzles with imagination.”

A Parade Like No Other — Houston Style This year marks the 38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade, presented by Team Gillman, and if you’ve never witnessed it — buckle up. Over 250 rolling masterpieces, transformed by artists, students, families, and dreamers from across the country, will take over Allen Parkway in a burst of kinetic color and creativity. Last year’s crowd topped 400,000, and 2025 promises even more surprises. Lewis joins a parade legacy that includes Houston icons such as Bun B, Marilyn Oshman, JJ Watt, Dan Aykroyd, and George Clinton. But this year, the fusion of speed and spectacle feels especially symbolic. After all, who better than a track star to lead a cavalcade of fast-moving works of art? Festivities begin Thursday, April 10, with a Sneak Peek at Discovery Green. On Friday, April 11, get ready to dance the night away at the Legendary Art Car Ball — part performance, part party, all unforgettable. The main event, the 38th Annual Art Car Parade, cruises out Saturday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Check out the full lineup of events at thehoustonartcarparade.com/festival-schedule.

More Than a Parade — A Movement Celebrating 38 years of the “drive to create,” The Orange Show’s Art Car Parade isn’t just a beloved Houston tradition — it’s a global phenomenon. What began in the 1980s as a gathering of a few imaginative souls has morphed into the largest free public art event in Houston and the largest celebration of its kind in the world. The event is powered by The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the artist in everyone. Their family of creative landmarks includes The Orange Show Monument, the iconic Beer Can House, Smither Park, and the wildly fun Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival. The 2025 Art Car Parade is made possible with support from the City of Houston, Houston Arts Alliance, ABC-13, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Houston Downtown+, Discovery Green, and of course, Houston’s endlessly creative community. So, Houston Style Magazine readers, mark your calendars, shine those fenders, and prepare to be inspired. With Carl Lewis steering the celebration, Houston’s 2025 Art Car Parade is already shaping up to be a gold-medal event.

