Fake doctor arrested for dispensing medication

By Vanessa Laurent

Click here for updates on this story

LANTANA, Florida (WPBF) — Authorities arrested Frank Haberle last month for posing as a doctor and dispensing medication from Broadway Health in Lantana, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and DEA conducted an undercover operation where Haberle provided testosterone, HCG, and anastrozole to an agent. Haberle, a three-time convicted felon, falsely claimed to work under a licensed physician. The investigation revealed no licensed medical professional was involved in the prescriptions.

Haberle has since been arrested and now faces charges for practicing without a license and dispensing medication illegally.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.