Fire chief who allegedly dropped his baby and fractured her skull charged with abuse, complaint says

By Alexandra Simon

Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Pennsylvania fire chief is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly dropped his young daughter and fractured her skull.

In court documents filed in Bucks County, 36-year-old Brian Salt is accused of deliberately dropping his 3-month-old baby on March 11, 2025. According to the criminal complaint, Salt told police during an interview that he “intentionally let her fall to the ground,” after he “simply lost control over her uncontrolled crying.”

While speaking with police, Salt, who was serving as fire chief of Falls Township Fire Company No. 1 at the time of the incident, said he knew he hurt his daughter, but took the baby to his in-laws and “acted as if he had just discovered the injury” while at their home, the complaint said.

Salt is charged in Bucks County with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault and simple assault.

In a Facebook post shared the day after Salt was charged, the fire company said Chief Salt was “suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.”

“We understand the impact this situation has on our community, and we are committed to ensuring transparency as we move forward. The safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority, and we will continue to support our firefighters and their families through this challenging time,” the post continued.

Court records show Salt is being held at Bucks County CFI and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 2, 2025.

